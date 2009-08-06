Anne Fritz had been to every continent except Antarctica by the time she turned 30, but her favorite trips are anywhere she goes with her girlfriends. Prior to starting her popular blog, The Jet Set Girls, this travel and style expert was Style Director at Life & Style Weekly and also served as Fashion and Beauty Editor at Woman’s Day. Fritz is the authority on everything from travel deals to what to wear in Vegas and South Beach. Here she shares her beauty must-haves for any jet-setter.

1. “Every girl needs a sunblock in her beauty arsenal for home and on the road. I like this one for travel, because it’s super small, but packs a strong SPF punch.”

Prescriptives All Weather Friend, $26.50, at Prescriptives.com.

2. “W hotels provide Bliss products as their in-room amenities; it’s reason alone to book a room there. The facewash lathers up to really clean skin and smells delish, making it perfect after a plane ride.”

Bliss Fabulous Foaming Face Wash, $9, at BlissWorld.com.

3. “This moisturizer didn’t get the nickname ‘Flight Cream’ for nothing! I apply a thin layer before take-off to protect my skin from the plane’s dry air. It’s super-hydrating, so it soothes post-sun-exposure, too.”

Mario Badescu Hydro Emollient Cream, $18, at MarioBadescu.com

4. “I don’t like to style my hair on the road. It’s a pain to travel with all the styling products and brushes I would need; plus, you never know what type of blowdryer the hotel will have. Instead, I bring along a dry shampoo to keep my style going through a long weekend away.”

Bumble and Bumble Hair Powder, $35, at BumbleandBumble.com.

5. “This is the best lip balm I’ve found; and I’ve tried hundreds. It lasts and lasts.”

Aquaphor, $6, at Walgreens.com.

6. “Occasionally I’ve been known to overdo it on a night out with the girls. This 2-in-1 product instantly gives a healthy flush of color on cheeks and lips to help you look better than you feel.”

Stila Cherry Crush Lip and Cheek Stain, $24, at Sephora.com.

7. “This is my all-time favorite mascara. It’s waterproof and smudgeproof; you can even sleep with it on and this baby won’t budge. It removes easily with warm water, so no need to bring along a makeup remover.”

Clinique Lashpower Longwearing Mascara, $14, at Clinique.com.

8. “A satin-sleep mask is essential for naps on the plane. I dream Audrey Hepburn-style in this glam version!”

Breakfast at Tiffany’s Sleep Mask, $30, at MaryGreen.com.