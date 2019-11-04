AnnaSophia Robb Just Chopped Her Hair Into a Pixie and It Looks Adorable

When celebrities do a full hair transformation, sometimes it’s hard to tell if it’s a really great wig or their real hair. But with ultra-short cuts, we can be pretty sure they took the plunge. Take AnnaSophia Robb’s pixie cut, for example. The actress posted a photo to Instagram with the caption, “New hairs. Who dis?” This was just a few days after she showed off a sleek brunette wig with bangs, as well as her natural blonde lob.

We’re not sure just yet why AnnaSophia Robb got the short haircut, whether it’s for a role or just for fun. Robb is currently shooting Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere with Reese Witherspoon. She commented on Robb’s post saying, “Wow!” Robb responded, “hopefully no re-shoots 🙈❤️.” That makes me think Robb’s pixie cut is her real hair. It looks really chic on the actress and makes her stand out from the crowd of others around her age.

Fans are loving Robb’s new look. Hairstylist Sunnie Brook wrote, “For real?!?!! Edge!!!” and Vanessa Hudgens posted praise hands emojis and: “Ugh love this for yoooou.”

Though Robb’s hair is the shortest on a celebrity we’ve seen in a while, there are still a dozen or so actress’ taking the plunge into a bob or lob. Lucy Liu just took her lob to a shorter bob, Selena Gomez’s natural hair is a bob even though she’s been wearing extensions as of late and Kaia Gerber showed that the trend has trickled down into Gen Z. Well, she also proved short hair is supermodel-approved.