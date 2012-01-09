Anna Wintour Recruits Fashion’s Finest To Re-Elect Obama

Dimitri Vervitsiotis/Getty Images

The first lady of fashion is making a run at the White House. Anna Wintour has recruited her most loyal designer pals (including Marc Jacobs, Jason Wu, and Diane von Furstenberg) to participate in the re-election of Barack Obama.

Vogue’s HBIC has launched a new initiative called Runway to Win, which will showcase exclusive designs from 22 high-end couturiers and forward the proceeds along to the Prez himself. The editrix will also be hosting fundraising events similar to the infamous $30,000 per plate parties she and Harvey Weinstein threw back in 2004.

According to WWD, designers heed the word of Wintour before their own industry executives. Marc Jacobs is defying LVMH’s veto on group brands participating in the benefit, and even designing a t-shirt for retail at runwaytowin.com.

Like most creative industries, the fashion world has been heavily supportive of democratic politicians over republicans, donating twice as much to left-leaning candidates.

