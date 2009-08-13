Anna Sui Adores Agyness Deyn

Anna Sui is launching a (new) hair care line and ad campaign. Already available in Japan, and time tested on Sui’s runway, the line is shaping up to be consumer ready. The collection of shampoo, conditioner, and repairing oil treatment carries Sui’s signature rosewater scent. The ever trendy and traditional Sui rose also appears on the lovely lavender shampoo bottles.

The best part about this new launch is that Agyness Deyn is said to be the face of the campaign. Already a seasoned Sui girl, Deyn walked the runway with fellow brits Lily Donaldson and Daisy Lowe, in February.