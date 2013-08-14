StyleCaster
Links to Click: Anna Dello Russo Works Out In D&G, Miley Cyrus Makes Her Rap Debut, More

Links to Click: Anna Dello Russo Works Out In D&G, Miley Cyrus Makes Her Rap Debut, More

Brighten up your hump day with our favorite reads from around the Internet today!

1. We can’t say we’re surprised: Anna Dello Russo works out in a full Dolce & Gabbana look straight off the runway. [Fashionista]

2. Miley Cyrus appears on the remix of French Montana’s song “We Don’t Care About Nothin,'” for which she’s already received flack on Twitter. [PopCrush]

3. This is kind of a dream: never worry about losing your luggage again, as JetBlue as just launched a baggage delivery service. [The Vivant]

4. Prince joined Twitter, everyone. And his first selfie is, well, very Prince-like. [Twitter]

5. In sticking to her goal of healthier children across America, Michelle Obama has released a rap album of pro-veggie songs. [The Cut]

6. Want to intern at at beauty site this Fall? Beauty High is hiring! [Beauty High]

7. Rihanna stepped out in her own collection yesterday, rocking the “G4LIFE” sweatpants from her River Island line. [Instagram]

8. Fall is nearly upon us; find out the best lipstick looks to wear this season. [Daily Makeover]

