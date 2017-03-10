21 Photos of Animals in Wigs

Recently, I had the sudden and startling realization that animals are indeed robbed of one of life’s greatest forms of self-expression: hair. Now, I say this as someone who has a borderline-unhealthy obsession with her hair, but still, that must really suck for them. Animals don’t get to experience the joy of sea-salted waves on a beach day, or a bad ombré (tee-hee), or the 7th grade rite of passage that is mall highlights. And most of all, they don’t get express their urgent need to speak with the manager simply through a very specific cut.

But just wait a second before you get all emo about animals never getting to experience hair, because some do (much to their probable dismay). And yes, there’s even one with the “I’d like to speak with the manager” haircut. Below, 21 animals who are the very definition of hair goals.