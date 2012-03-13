Can Animal Testing Become Obsolete?

It’s pretty much an age-old battle, and huge concern of beauty consumers, that brands test on animals. No one wants to buy a product that they know harmed an adorable bunny rabbit in the process. In an effort to put consumer fears at rest and well, just simply get rid of animal testing all together, L’Oreal has teamed up with the Environmental Protection Agency to test out a computer prediction model called ToxCast.

The $1.2 million research project, unveiled at a news conference on Monday is aimed at L’Oreal testing 20 chemicals critical in manufacturing cosmetic products in order to create alternatives to traditional animal-based toxicity tests.

Jared Blumenfeld, EPA administrator for the Pacific Southwest, said that one of the objectives in partnering with L’Oreal is to determine whether the ToxCast computer prediction model system can be used in systemic toxicity tests. L’Oreal is also providing “robust safety data” from a set of chemicals in the cosmetics sector that will expand the types of chemicals assessed by the system.

Patricia Pineau, scientific communications director at L’Oreal, said that “The ToxCast program is really something powerful for what we are requiring.” If we plan on fully replacing animal testing, it seems as though Pineau believes this is the start. “The factual data [it provides] we hope will validate the fact that ToxCast will be really one of the tools we need to have in order to end animal testing for chemical toxicology in particular for the cosmetics industry.”

What do you guys think? Will animal testing ever stop completely? And do you think a computer prediction model will be the cure?

