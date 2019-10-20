StyleCaster
Share

50 Unconventional Takes on Animal Print Nail Art You’ll Want to Recreate

What's hot
StyleCaster

50 Unconventional Takes on Animal Print Nail Art You’ll Want to Recreate

by
50 Unconventional Takes on Animal Print Nail Art You’ll Want to Recreate
Photo: ImaxTree.

Scroll To See More Images

The Lion King remains my favorite Disney film and Broadway musical (seriously–get into the soundtrack), so I’m hardly surprised that animal print nail art continues to leave me mesmerized. Though my own personal style is classic minimalist, when I do get the urge to embrace the wild side, I’m all about the animal kingdom. Zebras, leopards, snakes, giraffes, cheetahs…I love all of the patterns and won’t be mad if you suggest wearing a couple of them at once either.

Though most would call it a classic nail art look, animal print nail art continues to evolve in color and pattern combos. So much so, that when I went backstage during New York Fashion Week’s Spring 2020 season, electric animal print was deemed a trend to look out for in the New Year. So what’s old is new and then old…and then new again. Truth be told, this is something I totally don’t mind when it comes to my beauty routine. (I will, however, not be upset if Hollywood puts a stop to the excess of TV show and movie remakes.)

But seriously, animal print nail art does have this inexplicable fall vibe attached to it, meaning it’s time for you and me to try something new, like hot pink zebra print, yellow giraffe print tips, or hunter green snakeskin on an accent nail. And when all else fails, a classic cow print is simply the cutest, no matter how you wear it. Keep scrolling for 50 standout ways to paint your claws.

View this post on Instagram

#animalprintnails ✨💫😍🐆

A post shared by Beautybyleslypaloma (@leslypalomanails) on

View this post on Instagram

Dziś mamy dla Was coś nowego! Zwierzęce motywy wracają na czerwony dywan, więc i my serwujemy naszym klientkom egzotyczne wzory. Czarna skóra węża połączona ze złotym brokatem i nude idealnie wkomponuje się w jesienne stylizacje. Taki efekt skóry możliwy jest do wykonania na każdym kolorze, więc drogie klientki, to Wy wybieracie kolor, a my otulamy go prawdziwą skórą węża. To będzie hit i must have tej jesieni. Jak Wam się podoba taki drapieżny print? . . . Wykonanie Paulina 🧡 . . . #jesiennepaznokcie #autumn #mynails #naillove #nailoftheday #minimalnail #hybryda #pazurki #paznokciehybrydowe #nowepaznokcie #newmanicure #newnails💅 #naildesigns #nailsaddicted #pieknepaznokcie#radom #radomianka #newmani #autumnnails #snakenails #animalnail #animalprintnails #goldnails #artnails #artnail

A post shared by Salon Stylizacji Luiza M. (@luizamatyjaszkiewicz) on

View this post on Instagram

Snake skin 🐍 If you swipe left, you'll see also matte. Let me know which one you prefer. . List of products used: . 🐍 @uberchicbeauty Wild Luxury Cold Blooded 🐍 @colouralike 543 🐍 @bornprettystore black stamping polish 🐍 transfer foil from Aliexpress 🐍 matte top coat from @goldenrosepolska 🐍 @glistenandglow1 top coat . . #uberchic0to10k #uberchic #uberchicstamping #uberchicplates #uberchicbeauty #stampingplates #uberchicnails #yasinisi #snakeskin #snakeskinnails #nails2inspire #transferfoil #nailartblogger #nailsoftheday #colouralike #stampingnail #paznokcie #zdobieniepaznokci #animalprintnails #nailartideas #ojesürmek #greennails #nailartlover #naturalnepaznokcie #instanails #naturalnails #showmynails #nailpolishmaniac #nailsforyummies #nailsforyou

A post shared by Marta | Nail Artist (@yasinisi82) on

View this post on Instagram

Taking a walk on the wild side with this month's @manixmebox ! I absolutely LOVE the two polishes that came with this month's set, and the stamping plates are sooooo versatile, with shapes, lines, and ALL of the animal prints I could want. I'm kinda sitting here wishing my polish chips so I have an "excuse" to try more designs... 🤣🐍🐆🦓 * * * *🍍Use my code SHIV10 for 10% off Maniology products! * * * * 👉 @hellomaniology Viper (B319) and Python (B318) stamping polishes, and stamping plates MXM017 and MXM018 #livelaughlovepolish #mani #manicure #diynail #nailart #nails #nailsofinstagram #nailstamping #nailstamps #naildesigns #nailfashion #nailaddict #nailfie #nailgame #nails #nailobsession #nailswag #nailslove #nailonpoint #nailaddict #nailspiration #nails2inspire #nailsoftheday #nailsonfleek #manixme #animalprintnails #snakenails #hellomaniology

A post shared by Shivanthi🧞‍♀️ (@livelaughlovepolish) on

View this post on Instagram

[Werbung/Advertisement-Verlinkung] . . Hallöchen ihr süssen. 🙋🏻‍♀️ Gestern bin ich doch gnadenlos ins Traumland abgedüst. Dabei wollte ich Euch doch noch mein SoloBild vom Animalprint zeigen ☝🏻 . . Ok 👌 dann eben jetzt ne 😉 Zebras 🦓 haben mich inspiriert und benutzt hab ich: Pulverschnee @lola_labs night black @gdn.de Trend Hunter Col 20 @moyou_london . . Wünsche Euch einen entspannten Feiertag 😘 Habt ihr was schönes geplant ??? . . . #gelartchallenge #gelnails #gelpolishnailartchallenge #animalprintnails #animalprintnailart #instanails #showmynails #muppetxynails #muppetxynailsmai19 #stampingnails #moyoulondon #moyoulondonstamping #moyoulondontrendhunter20 #lolalabs #lolalabspulverschnee #germannails #germandreamnails #vernisongles #uñasdecoradas #zebranails #lacksupport

A post shared by Tatjana S. (@janas.polish.art) on

Tags:
share