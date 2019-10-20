50 Unconventional Takes on Animal Print Nail Art You’ll Want to Recreate

Scroll To See More Images
The Lion King remains my favorite Disney film and Broadway musical (seriously–get into the soundtrack), so I’m hardly surprised that animal print nail art continues to leave me mesmerized. Though my own personal style is classic minimalist, when I do get the urge to embrace the wild side, I’m all about the animal kingdom. Zebras, leopards, snakes, giraffes, cheetahs…I love all of the patterns and won’t be mad if you suggest wearing a couple of them at once either.
Though most would call it a classic nail art look, animal print nail art continues to evolve in color and pattern combos. So much so, that when I went backstage during New York Fashion Week’s Spring 2020 season, electric animal print was deemed a trend to look out for in the New Year. So what’s old is new and then old…and then new again. Truth be told, this is something I totally don’t mind when it comes to my beauty routine. (I will, however, not be upset if Hollywood puts a stop to the excess of TV show and movie remakes.)
But seriously, animal print nail art does have this inexplicable fall vibe attached to it, meaning it’s time for you and me to try something new, like hot pink zebra print, yellow giraffe print tips, or hunter green snakeskin on an accent nail. And when all else fails, a classic cow print is simply the cutest, no matter how you wear it. Keep scrolling for 50 standout ways to paint your claws.
View this post on Instagram
#wildthing #animalprintnails totally inspired by @alyonaiils 🐆💕🙌🏻 put my own spin on it! Using @valentinobeautypure cover pink with that sparkle is 💫👌 and crystals from @angelcrystals9 I’ve had the best week so far creating some fab nails and making people happy! And there’s still another day left to go! 🥰💅🏻 #sculptednails #nailsofinstagram #instanails #nailfam #naillove #nailadict #nailgeek #nailobsession reminds of @officialmelb #showscratch #newnails #nailjunkie
View this post on Instagram
🐢 shell nail prints are one of the animal prints that are starting to take over this. Would you rock them? Let us know then click the ⛓ in our bio for more summer trend nail inspiration. 💅🏽: @imarninails #manimonday #nails #nailart #animalprintnails #summernails #tortoisenails
View this post on Instagram
🐯💕 Currently loving animal print ✨💦 first time doing a horizontal ombré with all gel polish! I’m so proud 😅 . . . . . . . . Used all @leafgelusa 202, 023, 001 @apresnailofficial #gelx #gelnails #gelextensions #ombrenails #animalprint #animalprintnails #almondnails #nailart #nailinspo #summernails #nailsmagazine #nailpromagazine #atxnails #austinnails
View this post on Instagram
Messy leopard print inspired by @buffcsjen🐆 - Polishes used: 🌸Seriously?, 🧡October Baby, and 🔮Passion. - I created three nail art looks (including the skittle mani) with this quad which will be included in the ‘mani set’ with how to instructions but of course I have to share them here as well. I actually filmed it but it’s bad lol. I’m going to share it on my stories and save it in a new highlight which will hopefully make me film more casual tutorials like this. —— #miasolxnails #fallnails #fallmani #leopardprintnails #animalprintnails #taylormadepolish
View this post on Instagram
Went a bit C R A A A Z Y with the nail art but SO WHAT! by moi!🤘🏾👩🏼🎤 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ #nailart #animalprint #animalprintnails #animalprintnailart #freehandnailart #freehand #dottingtool #diy #aspiringnailtech #manicure #mani #colourful #nails #nailsofinstagram #holonails #shimmer
View this post on Instagram
@the_gelbottle_inc palace, diana, mustard and D001. #thenailroomnewborough #thenailandbeautyroomnewborough #burtonontrent #staffordshire #uttoxeter #rugeley #naturalnails #gelnails #gelmanicure #manicurednails #thegebottleinc #builderinabottle #animalprintnails #leopardprintnails #tgb
View this post on Instagram
Tiedye X Snakeprint🌈🐍 • • • • • Follow @nailthegram For More Nail Inspiration💅🏽💅🏽💅🏽 📸: Created By @s.paige.a✨ #nailart #tiedyensils #4dnails #3dnails #creativenails #naildesigns #shortnailsdontcare #pointednails #almondnails #nailpro #nailsmagazine #nailitdaily #reflectivenails #texturednails #nailinspo #nailideas #sparklynails #glitternails #bombnails #nailthegram #animalprintnails #snakeskinnails #rainbownails #almondnails #shortnailsdontcare
View this post on Instagram
From the October @manixmebox I used the entire School’s Out neon collection from @hellomaniology for this Lisa Frank-ish look. This is my second attempt- thank you to @krautgurlnails for suggesting using a dark purple for stamping 💜 this turned out much better. swipe for inspiration pic #manixmebox #manixme #maniology #hellomaniology #lisafranknails #lisafrank #animalprint #animalprintnails #neonnails #nailstamping #nailart #nailsofinstagram #nails2inspire #trna #notd
View this post on Instagram
Autumn animal magic 🐅 🐆 🐄 ✨ A little tiger print, a little leopard print and pink cow print 🐅 🐆 🐄 Loved creating these lovelies for @ellensmith__x She has such great ideas 💡 ✨#animalprintnails #autumnnails #tigerprintnails #leopardprintnails #cowprintnails #gelbottleinc #nailart #moyoupro03 #nailtech #nailsofinstagram #naildesigns #nailsonfleek #number23aesthetics #gelnails #gelpot3 #scratchmagazine #showscratch #nailday
View this post on Instagram
No leopard print here, it's all about giraffes 😊🦒 All available at https://nailtechnetwork.co.uk For money off use code JAY at the checkout 😘 #nails #NTNfamily #nailporn #naillove #naillover #nailfashion #fashion #nailswag #nailsonpoint #nails2inspire #nailsofinsta #nailsnailsnails #nailstoinspire #nailstyle #nailsdesign #nailsofinstagram #funnails #lovenails #freshnails #brightnails #love #animalprintnails #showscratch #giraffe #allacrylic #nailgoals #nailideas #nailenvy #gelpolish #giraffenails
View this post on Instagram
Tu eres lo más importante 💞 #NailsInstagram#uñasacrílicas#uñaslargas#FashionNails#Glamur#Glitter#Beauty#Belleza#NailsStyle#Inspirarion#Tendencia#Uñasdecolores#LoveNails#2019#UñasenTendencia#PrettyNails#FashionNails#Loven#LongNails#Manicura#ArtisticNailDesing#NailsBeauty#UñasPermanente#UñasdeGel#AnimalPrintNails#UñasFosforecentes#Tendencias#SiempreLoveNails
View this post on Instagram
Inspired by one of my favs! @mindyhardy #creativeillusionsnailandhairsalon #grandviewnailtechs #nailsbystaci #nailstoinspire #nailswag #stilletonails #blackgirlsdonails #nails #kansascitynailtech #kcmonails #ilovenails #nailsofinstagram #nailsmagazine #badassnails #cherimarbletints #marblenails #mattenails #chinaglazenails #pinknails💅 #animalprintnails #explorepage @akia.zaire ❤❤❤❤❤❤
View this post on Instagram
Dziś mamy dla Was coś nowego! Zwierzęce motywy wracają na czerwony dywan, więc i my serwujemy naszym klientkom egzotyczne wzory. Czarna skóra węża połączona ze złotym brokatem i nude idealnie wkomponuje się w jesienne stylizacje. Taki efekt skóry możliwy jest do wykonania na każdym kolorze, więc drogie klientki, to Wy wybieracie kolor, a my otulamy go prawdziwą skórą węża. To będzie hit i must have tej jesieni. Jak Wam się podoba taki drapieżny print? . . . Wykonanie Paulina 🧡 . . . #jesiennepaznokcie #autumn #mynails #naillove #nailoftheday #minimalnail #hybryda #pazurki #paznokciehybrydowe #nowepaznokcie #newmanicure #newnails💅 #naildesigns #nailsaddicted #pieknepaznokcie#radom #radomianka #newmani #autumnnails #snakenails #animalnail #animalprintnails #goldnails #artnails #artnail
View this post on Instagram
Animal print is always fun when it's nail art. A little leopard print accent 🐆 @polishpickup Cosmic Confection by @fairmaidenpolish Some Like It Scot by @kbshimmer Jolly My Roger spots by @paintedpolishbylexi #animalprintnails #glitternails #nailsofinstagram #nailart #tealnails #leopardprint #goldaccents #frenchtips #polishpickup
View this post on Instagram
Snake skin 🐍 If you swipe left, you'll see also matte. Let me know which one you prefer. . List of products used: . 🐍 @uberchicbeauty Wild Luxury Cold Blooded 🐍 @colouralike 543 🐍 @bornprettystore black stamping polish 🐍 transfer foil from Aliexpress 🐍 matte top coat from @goldenrosepolska 🐍 @glistenandglow1 top coat . . #uberchic0to10k #uberchic #uberchicstamping #uberchicplates #uberchicbeauty #stampingplates #uberchicnails #yasinisi #snakeskin #snakeskinnails #nails2inspire #transferfoil #nailartblogger #nailsoftheday #colouralike #stampingnail #paznokcie #zdobieniepaznokci #animalprintnails #nailartideas #ojesürmek #greennails #nailartlover #naturalnepaznokcie #instanails #naturalnails #showmynails #nailpolishmaniac #nailsforyummies #nailsforyou
View this post on Instagram
Taking a walk on the wild side with this month's @manixmebox ! I absolutely LOVE the two polishes that came with this month's set, and the stamping plates are sooooo versatile, with shapes, lines, and ALL of the animal prints I could want. I'm kinda sitting here wishing my polish chips so I have an "excuse" to try more designs... 🤣🐍🐆🦓 * * * *🍍Use my code SHIV10 for 10% off Maniology products! * * * * 👉 @hellomaniology Viper (B319) and Python (B318) stamping polishes, and stamping plates MXM017 and MXM018 #livelaughlovepolish #mani #manicure #diynail #nailart #nails #nailsofinstagram #nailstamping #nailstamps #naildesigns #nailfashion #nailaddict #nailfie #nailgame #nails #nailobsession #nailswag #nailslove #nailonpoint #nailaddict #nailspiration #nails2inspire #nailsoftheday #nailsonfleek #manixme #animalprintnails #snakenails #hellomaniology
View this post on Instagram
My nails all too often get forgotten and are last priority, but today they got some serious attention! I fancied going longer than normal so had to extend them, all using @lightelegancehq @servethepro and inspo from the fabulous @bonitabling I love your work ❤️ I chose different colours though as a couple of years ago I had my colours done by @kepinskasmithhoc and boy it’s helped me so much personally and work wise. I went for pool shark and silver metallic by #lightelegancehq #animalprintnails #polished #gelnails #hardgelnails #greynails #autumnnails #gelmanicure #gelextensions
View this post on Instagram
Sahara still the most popular this month and with a touch of leopard print for good luck 🐆🐆 - @the_gelbottle_inc #saharah #nailsofinstagram #nailart #nails #nailtechlife #almondnails #nudenails #animalprint #animalprintnails #jaynetodmannaildesign #nailartist #gloss #glossier
View this post on Instagram
A little #tropicalsafari #nailart I’m super jealous as these #holidaynails are off for Sun, sand AND safari! 😍 #animalprintnails #nailartist #showscratch #akzentz #luxiogel #luxio_delightful #pinknails #hdpro #hdproartgels #essexnails #billericaynails #zebraprintnails #leopardprintnails #tropicalnails #nailstoinspire #nailpro #gelpolish #shortnailart
View this post on Instagram
Rose gold leopard print! 💙✨ I just LOVE using rose gold polish in the fall, and this is literally the easiest design anyone could ever do! All you need is a toothpick! 😄🖤 •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• #nailart #nailartaddict #instanails #notd #nailsofinstagram #nailaddict #diynailart #diynails #nails2inspire #simplynailedit #nailsonfleek #nailedit #nailstoinspire #naildecor #nailyourideas #fallnails #fallnailart #colorfulnails #leopardprint #leopardprintnails #animalprintnails #rosegoldnails #sparklynails #hollaatyabuoy #sinfulcolors
View this post on Instagram
#ballerinas #ballerinastyle #ballerinanails #leopard #leopardnails #animalprintnails #animalprint #glitternails #nudepinknails #coverpink #fashionista #fashionlover #naillover #nailholic #nailmaster #nailqueen #divanails #innails #instyle #chicnails #gelnails #gelpolish #gelmaster #gelish #organicresin
View this post on Instagram
When ya bf says “have khaki” @laylabuckleyx @luketucker22 ... but we have to jazz it up a bit 🐍🐍🐍 feeling some make print vibe from this set. . . . #gelnails #gelpolish #naturalnails #shortnails #nailfoils #animalprintnails #khakinails #greennails #marblenails #lovecandycoat #nailart #naildesigns #nails #nailsofinstagram #neutralnails #essex #essexnails #essexnailtech #essexnailsandbeauty #essexbeauty #nailsessex #rayleighessex #nailinspo
View this post on Instagram
Heute heißt das Thema der #Montagspinselei von Judy @juuu_r_nails und mir Afrika! Ich habe mich für Animal Print in Form eines Giraffenmusters entschieden! Leopard und Zebra habe ich schon öfters auf den Nägeln getragen - aber Giraffe hier zum ersten Mal 🦒 ____________________ #nailart #nailartchallenge #naildesign #nailartist #freehandnails #animalprint #animalprintnails #nailchallenge #animalprintnailart #giraffe #giraffenails #giraffenailart #africanails #africanailart
View this post on Instagram
next level mix & match nails ⭐️ . . . #zakladlakierniczy #mismatchednailart #animalprintnails #orlynails #negativespacenails #wzorkinapaznokcie #gelnaildesign #semilac #orlypolska #warsawnails #ringstack #animalprintnailart #babybluenails #broktek #glitternails #paznokciehybrydowe #mani by @kasiakasiaef
View this post on Instagram
Apuesto que no cachaban que las vacas rosadas existen 💁♀️🐄 Acrílicas esculpidas con diseño freehand de vaquita para mi bacán @consttanzas ❤️ . . . . #instachile #nailz #nailart #freehand #pinknails #nailsoftheweek #nailsblogger #acrilicas #vaca #vaquita #naillove #nailsoftheinstagram #nailsofinsta #nailstoinspire #nailsmagazine #fullset #animalprint #animalprintnailart
View this post on Instagram
Loving everything about this set! Leopard is a favourite of mine, and these colours work so well together!Inspo from @sierrasnails_ ❤️ . . . #sackvillenails #halifaxnails #nailsofhalifax #halifaxnailtech #sackvillenailtech #sackvillebusiness #hrmnails #hrmnailtech #halifaxgelnails #lcncanada #lcncanadaeast #leopardprintnailart #summerleopard #summerleopardprint #halifaxnailart #halifaxnailartist #middlesackville #lowersackville #halifaxnscanada #animalprintnails #animalprintnailart
View this post on Instagram
Fadeout animal print για τα χεράκια που κρατάνε τα λογιστικά του LATROS. Μάλιστα, το Μαργαριτούι είναι ο άνθρωπος των λογισμών και των υπολογισμών της καρδιάς μας. Και δεν εχει ινσταγκραμ και δε θα δει ποτέ αυτό το ποστ, αλλά δεν πειραζει γιατι #welovetheprocess anyways . . . . #animalprintnailart #nailart #marianthibeauty #nails #athens
View this post on Instagram
[Werbung/Advertisement-Verlinkung] . . Hallöchen ihr süssen. 🙋🏻♀️ Gestern bin ich doch gnadenlos ins Traumland abgedüst. Dabei wollte ich Euch doch noch mein SoloBild vom Animalprint zeigen ☝🏻 . . Ok 👌 dann eben jetzt ne 😉 Zebras 🦓 haben mich inspiriert und benutzt hab ich: Pulverschnee @lola_labs night black @gdn.de Trend Hunter Col 20 @moyou_london . . Wünsche Euch einen entspannten Feiertag 😘 Habt ihr was schönes geplant ??? . . . #gelartchallenge #gelnails #gelpolishnailartchallenge #animalprintnails #animalprintnailart #instanails #showmynails #muppetxynails #muppetxynailsmai19 #stampingnails #moyoulondon #moyoulondonstamping #moyoulondontrendhunter20 #lolalabs #lolalabspulverschnee #germannails #germandreamnails #vernisongles #uñasdecoradas #zebranails #lacksupport
View this post on Instagram
@hysteriabyhappysocks inspired nails for the lovely @hatertuesday 💚💜🖤 !!! For appointmwents visit www.NailBawse.com 💎Using concealer peach and gloss @youngnailsinc 💎Using stripper brush mananails @daily_charme 💎Using stamps for cheetah print @wildflowersnailshop •••••••••💅🏻••••••••••💅🏻••••••••••💅🏻••••••••• 💎Use my code NAILBAWSE for 10% off when you order from @daily_charme ———————————💎—————————— My Nail Pages Facebook : NailBawse Instagram : NailBawse Www.nailbawse.com
View this post on Instagram
Today is zoo lovers day and this is my solo shot for #nationalzooloversday collab hosted by @nailchallenge . This design is totally handpainted. I watered to do this #giraffeprint from long time but couldn't do it. So, here is #girrafeprintnails . Swipe to see the college and amazing work done by all participants and more pics .👉. #ncamused #jasdeepgrewalsnailart #handpaintednailart #handpaintedsigns #nailporn #nailstoohlala #art #artistoninstagram #nailartcollab #nailartwow #freehandnailart #fhnailart #freehandnailartist #animalprintnailart #animalprint #nailsonpoint #nailsonfleek #notd #nailartcommunity #nailsofig #naturalnails #nailartindia #lovefornails
View this post on Instagram
when your client comes in with animal print ideas.. LOVE!🙌🏻🐾💥🌈 . . . . #pinknails #zebraprintnailart #animalprintnailart #brightnailart #semilac #nailart #salon #cheshire #goldnails #heartnailart #beauty #nailtech #nailinspo #showscratch @scratchmagazine @the_gelbottle_inc
View this post on Instagram
Gel nails💙🦓 . . . . . #nails #gel #gelpolish #naildesign #nailart #handpainted #instanails #instagramnails #nailstagram #nailaholic #nailswag #nailaddict #nailfie #prettynails #nailtech #nailfashion #instagood #design #colours #potd #like4like #follow #love #nailsalon #royalfuchsia
View this post on Instagram
Colours: Admiral and Where Is My Tarzan . . #greennails #instafashionistas #admiralindigo #darknails #indigobycaprice #whereismytarzan #nailworld #junglenails #animalprintlover #nailsproduct #animalprintnailart #springnails2019 #springstyle #nailsalonireland #indigoletterkenny #nailarts #artnailstyle #swarovskinails #blingblingnails #nailstolove #nails2inspire
View this post on Instagram
Matte finish of animal print which i did earlier❤ Hope u all like this❤❤❤❤ . #mattenails #mattenailspolish #nykaa #nykaanails #animalprintnails #animalprint #spottednails #animalprintnailart #animalprints #animalprintlover #nailart #easynails #easynailart #maniswap #maniswapcircle #coralandgrey #coralnails #coralnailpolish #mattenailart #nailartdaily #nailartideas #nailartdesigns #nailscute #cutenailart #cutenails