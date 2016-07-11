Celebrity Hairstylist Anh Co Tran Shows Us How to Get Lived-In Waves in Minutes

If the term “cool-girl hair” were to be entered into the dictionary (“bae,” “manspreading,” and “hawt” already have, so nothing’s off limits), there’d no doubt be a reference to Anh Co Tran somewhere in there. The International L’Oréal Professionnel Hairstylist and longtime celebrity go-to (Demi Lovato and Alexa Chung are clients) has defined the genre with his signature layered cuts—literally, he trademarked the slogan Lived In Hair.

Because getting effortless hair at home isn’t nearly as effortless as it seems, we enlisted Anh to give us the quickie breakdown on two simple looks that are as beach-ready as they are versatile. Heat- and humidity-proof summer hairstyles are always easy breezy in theory, but real life has other things in mind—largely of the sweaty, too-hot-for-anything-but-a-bun sort. Beat the heat into submission with a braid-assisted ponytail, then take on the night with loose, tousled waves that are—what else?—lived in. All you need is 15 minutes and a curling iron, and if you’re really feeling it, go right ahead and add a bright lip and a white dress for good measure.