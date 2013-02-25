See All the Angles of Jennifer Lawrence’s Tousled Oscars Updo & Get the Look Yourself

Jennifer Lawrence may have taken a fall up the stairs as she went to accept her Best Actress award at last night’s Oscars, but that simply made the audience fall more in love with her (and get a better view of her entire look). The “Silver Linings Playbook” star couldn’t stop talking about how hungry she was while walking the red carpet in Dior Couture, so once she learned she wouldn’t be eating during the awards ceremony she ordered McDonalds to the red carpet – proving that she is obviously a girl we’d love to be friends with.
Hairstylist Mark Townsend wholeheartedly agrees with our notions of Lawrence’s “cool factor” noting that, “Jennifer Lawrence is a dream to work with, she is so unbelievably fun and inspiring.” Townsend created a gorgeously tousled low chignon to show off her strapless gown and “backlace.” Below, he tells us how to get the look at home:
- For her Oscars hairstyle, Townsend started by applying a few drops of Dove Nourishing Oil Care Anti-Frizz Serum to her damp hair and combed through. This serum contains natural almond and coconut oils to give the hair extra moisture and shine.
- Next, he added a large dollop of Dove Nourishing Curls Whipped Cream Mousse to her hair and blow dried with a large round brush.
- To give the hair texture and shine Townsend added a nickel size of Dove Frizz-Free Shine Cream-Serum in his hands and then raked through the hair. Then, he took random pieces from each side and loosely twisted them and pinned them together at the back of the head with eight bobby pins in crosses.
- Lastly, he took the remaining hair and gathered it into a loose playful bun and finished as always with Dove Strength & Shine Extra Hold Hairspray.