See All the Angles of Jennifer Lawrence’s Tousled Oscars Updo & Get the Look Yourself

Jennifer Lawrence may have taken a fall up the stairs as she went to accept her Best Actress award at last night’s Oscars, but that simply made the audience fall more in love with her (and get a better view of her entire look). The “Silver Linings Playbook” star couldn’t stop talking about how hungry she was while walking the red carpet in Dior Couture, so once she learned she wouldn’t be eating during the awards ceremony she ordered McDonalds to the red carpet – proving that she is obviously a girl we’d love to be friends with.

Hairstylist Mark Townsend wholeheartedly agrees with our notions of Lawrence’s “cool factor” noting that, “Jennifer Lawrence is a dream to work with, she is so unbelievably fun and inspiring.” Townsend created a gorgeously tousled low chignon to show off her strapless gown and “backlace.” Below, he tells us how to get the look at home: