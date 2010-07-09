Angelina Jolie’s Frizz-Free, Sleek Summer Style

Need a pretty, understated hair look for the weekend? Our friends at HollywoodLife asked Angelina Jolie’s hair stylist how to get her soft and sweet style!

Looking forward to a fun-filled long holiday weekend but not sure what you’re going to do with your hair in the heat and humidity? Take a cue from Angelina Jolie at the Salt press junket in Cancun, Mexico on June 30. The gorgeous actress sported some seriously gorgeous, yet very simple, long, frizz-free tresses. Fortunately, her celebrity hair stylist David Babaii is here to tell you how you too can get her heat-friendly ‘do. “The humid climate and tropical breezes of Cancun presented unique styling challenges,” David says.

“After cutting the bangs a bit shorter and chipping into them so they appeared even softer and swept away, I dampened her hair and applied Moroccanoil Treatment to protect it during blowdrying, prevent frizz in this very damp environment and lock in weightless, natural-looking shine.”

“Next, I applied Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream to create soft hold, and smooth any bends in her texture,” David says. “I then made a side part, sweeping the bangs to the left, and created three sections: two on the side and a larger one in the back. I used a large round brush to blow each section smooth.”

“To complete the look, I manipulated the hair and tousled it for a natural, bohemian touch,” David says. “I finished with Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray for strong hold that kept the style in place but allowed it to move naturally.”

Contributed by Marta Topran