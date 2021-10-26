Angelina Jolie’s Hair Extension Fail Is Going Viral & Here’s What the Pros Think

Sunday night, Angelina Jolie hit the red carpet for her movie Eternals at the Rome Film Fest. She looked gorgeous in an Atelier Versace metal-mesh gown and her classic dark-eye-nude-lip makeup. She posed with her daughters Zahara and Shiloh, who also looked adorable. Unfortunately, the conversation around the star’s red carpet appearance didn’t end there. Because when she turned to the side, Jolie’s hair extensions were visibly uneven, so much so that some (me) wondered if the “fail” wasn’t actually a purposeful look that didn’t go so well.

“Who put the extensions to my queen Angelina Jolie? They need to be fired,” wrote one fan on Twitter. “The dress is perfection but did one of the children get angry and take a scissors to her hair in the middle of the night,” said another. “Where is the loyalty? Who let Angelina Jolie leave the house with these extensions?” wrote another. The general consensus on Twitter, Instagram and even TikTok was the same: WTF happened? She’s Angelina Jolie.

To try to figure out what could have happened here, we went right to the expert. Dafina Smith, CEO and Founder of Covet & Mane, does not think this chunky layer was purposeful. “It would have been more exaggerated or architectural a la Edward Scissorhands if it was intentional,” she tells STYLECASTER. “I think that perhaps when she originally styled the hair, it was smoothed into the extensions with heat and product. Perhaps the humidity allowed her hair to separate from the extensions. Another culprit could be if she decided to get a last-minute trim. Fresh ends don’t always cooperate with extensions if they are not point cut.”

Smith says if your haircut is blunt (like Jolie’s) then thinning out with thinning scissors may be needed. Regardless, adding layers can help smooth the overall look. Or, you might just want to get extensions for fullness and keep the length around the same as your natural hair.

We’ll have to hear from her stylist to find out exactly what happened but for now, it’s a strange mystery that is about to make some really good memes.