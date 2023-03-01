One Reviewer Saw ‘Tremendous Improvement’ on Thinning Strands After 1 Week of Using This Growth Spray

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As luck would have it for those with thinning strands, there are plenty of remedying options on the market, including tons of prescription-strength treatments that you can purchase from the comfort of your own home (minoxidil, an ingredient used in Rogaine, is a popular choice). But if you’re looking for something a little gentler, any products containing rice water can prove to be just as effective in their own right.

Folks have been reaping the benefits of rice water for centuries, and it’s readily available at major retailers today, including Amazon. AngelicMisto’s Rice Water Hair Growth Spray is just one of many top-rated options there, boasting an 89 percent approval rate from reviewers.

“Easiest product to use….and [I] have seen tremendous improvement even though I have only used for 1 week,” raved one customer. “My hairdresser also commented on just how good my hair looked this time around. She cuts my hair every 6 weeks….and this is the only time she has said something, so the improvement was phenomenal!”

The anti-hair loss blend contains nourishing ingredients for the scalp besides vitamin-rich rice water, such as biotin, aloe vera and vitamin B. All together, they repair existing damage, offer deep conditioning and quickly address the underlying varying causes of thinning hair (Note: Hair loss can happen for a variety of reasons, some of which may not be remedied so easily).

Best of all, the spray can be applied without leaving a residue on the hair, so you can make use of it post-shower and ahead of regular styling. It can even operate as a leave-in conditioner on damp hair to get rid of tangles and frizz.

“I have very fine hair, and it is thinning with age. I have tried MANY conditioners that just weigh my hair down and don’t give body to my hair. I just used this product, for the first time, and I couldn’t believe what body and shine it gave my hair,” a second reviewer raved.

is currently 25 percent off at Amazon, bringing the price down to $18.