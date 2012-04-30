Angela Lindvall Talks Her Jewelry Line, Holistic Beauty & Argan Oil Awesomeness

Angela Lindvall is certainly a whiz at versatility and multi-tasking, from holding the position as the new Project Runway: All Stars host, to appearing on the covers of numerous publications worldwide, working with world class brands and photographers, while building her film credits, raising two boys, and developing a sustainable agriculture farm. What more can she possibly do?

Well, for starters, the Kansas-bred, Los Angeles transplant Lindvall just launched a jewelry line, Angela by John Hardy Jewelry Collection for QVC, which leaves us wondering when she finds time to treat and further beautify her hair and skin! We can only imagine that she’s a veteran at makeup application and uses multi-tasking products with definitive results, but enough hypothesizing, as Lindvall was kind enough to share it all with us!

“I take a holistic approach to beauty, Lindvall reveals.” “I believe a woman’s inner radiance is what makes her shine on the outside. Beauty is a result of how we think, feel and treat our bodies so it is important to care for ourselves with love and kindness. Eating a diet of whole foods is crucial to keeping a healthy inner environment. Our body heals and is most efficient when following an Alkaline diet. Plenty of water is also key and I use a Kangen water filtration, which provides clean alkaline water. Of course, the products we use have an impact as well. I believe in non-toxic products for our skin.”

Perfectly put! Click on the slide show above to see Angela Lindvall’s absolute musts that she keeps in her handbag, on her dresser, tub-side, and on her body.