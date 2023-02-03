This $14 Shine-Boosting Spray Is Jennifer Lopez’s Secret to Sleek Hair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you ever wondered what the secret is to sleek and glossy hair? Well, the key is high-quality hair care products. With so many different options on the market, it can be hard to tell which ones are not only actually good for your hair, but also work. However, Jennifer Lopez was recently spotted on the red carpet at the Shotgun Wedding movie premiere in Los Angeles with her hair pulled back into a glossy updo that left everyone’s jaws on the floors. Whether you’re looking to attend a formal event or simply want classic sleek hair for date night, you’re going to want to check out the $14 hair spray J.Lo uses.

The professional-grade Andrew Fitzsimons Prism Shine Invisible Shine Hair Spray is vegan and cruelty-free and transforms dull hair into a shiny, glossy look—and no, that doesn’t mean greasy or sticky like traditional hair spray. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid and avocado oil to replenish strands and leaves hair smelling nice and fresh thanks to notes of raspberry, vanilla cream and candied violets, to name a few.

Additionally, the super fine mist not only styles hair, but also provides UV protection when using hot tools for straightening, curling, etc. And it’s free from parabens, mineral oil, SLS, SLES and phthalates so you can feel confident using it on your hair.

If you’ve been dying to try a sleek hairstyle, grab this spray as soon as you can. It costs only $14 at Ulta, which means you don’t even need to break the bank to achieve J.Lo-level strands.

For optimal results, the brand recommends spraying all over your dry hair to finish off a look. The spray is conducive to helping achieve straight and flowy hair or more chic updos similar to the one J-Lo wore to the movie premiere.

With an overall rating of 4.4 stars and use by one of Hollywood’s biggest names, it’s safe to say you’ll want to add this hair spray to your cart ASAP.

One Ulta shopper wrote, “It gave me what I was looking for—shiny, healthy-looking hair.” They added, “I love the shine it gives and doesn’t weigh down my hair when I curl it.”

Another five-star reviewer said that they’re surprised it’s “not sticky at all.” They added, “This adds a nice touch to my hair after styling. I can run my fingers through my hair and I have found that it is long-lasting and adds a nice shine.”

The celeb-approved Andrew Fitzsimons’ Prism Shine Invisible Shine Hair Spray is available now for $14 at Ulta.