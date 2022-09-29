Get Kardashian-Level Hair Straight From Their Stylist For 40% Off Thanks to Ulta’s Fall Haul Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re doing any early holiday shopping, heading to Ulta’s site right now for their Fall Haul Sale might be your best bet on scoring major deals in beauty. You can save up to 50% on some of your favorite tried-and-true classics, including NYX Professional Makeup, Real Techniques, Ardell, and many, many more. Now through October 1st, you’ll find some pre-holiday discounts you won’t find anywhere else. I’ve looked through some of the choice items currently available, and one of my go-to hair care brands, Andrew Fitzsimons, is under $10. Yes, you heard that right.

From dry shampoo to hairspray, you can score all of Andrew’s top-rated products for 40% off and under $10 on Ulta’s website right now. Andrew believes in bold beauty that doesn’t put a limit on what you can do or who you are. With a celebrity clientele that includes Bella Hadid and Khloé Kardashian, Andrew’s eye for fashion truly knows no bounds. Keep reading to see some of our favorite products from AF on Ulta that are on sale for a limited time.

Andrew Fitzsimons Discreet AF Dry Shampoo

Looking for an instant clean and refreshing feeling on your day two or three hair? This dry shampoo from Andrew Fitzsimons leaves zero trace of powder.

Andrew Fitzsimons Body Volume Boosting Shampoo

Body and shine are guaranteed with this volume-boosting shampoo. Get that super clean feeling without compromising for dry and dull hair.

RELATED: 14 Black-Owned Beauty Brands to Shop at Ulta Beauty

Andrew Fitzsimons Touch Soft Hold Hairspray

You don’t have to suffer from stiff and rough strands with Andrew Fitzsimons’ Touch Soft Hold Hairspray. For use on all hair types, this product tames frizz without any crunchiness you would get from a traditional hairspray.

Shop these items, on sale through October 1st and plenty of other incredible beauty products on Ulta.com now.