Andrej Pejic Tapped As The Face Of Gaultier Men’s Fragrance

Apparently all the rumors are true — androgynous model (and total stunner)Andrej Pejic has signed as the face of Jean Paul Gaultier’s new men’s fragrance, Kokorico. This will be Andrej’s first major foray into the land of beauty, and while it was originally thought that he was going to be creating his own scent, being the front man of Gaultier’s first men’s fragrance in 16 years is still a pretty big deal.

Kokorico first came out in France last July sans Andrej, but apparently a global ad for the fragrance was shot in Paris last week byBritish artist and photographer Matthew Stone. Here’s to hoping that we get to see Andrej’s face plastered all over our magazines come September!

[WWD]