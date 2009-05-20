Andrea Lavinthal has been spilling all her sexy beauty tips as the Online Beauty Editor at Cosmopolitan.com and host of the site’s “Beauty Insider” video series for quite some time now. She is also the author of Cosmo’s Sexiest Beauty Secrets: The Ultimate Guide to Looking Gorgeous, the co-author of The Hookup Handbook: A Single Girl’s Guide to Living It Up and Friend or Frenemy? A Guide to the Friends You Need and the Ones You Don’t. Here, this beauty authority on all things sexy shares her beauty must-haves that keep her looking gorgeous.

1. “I use this oatmeal bath product as my daily body wash. It’s really hydrating and has a unique, subtle scent.”

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Foaming Bath, $7.50, at medshopexpress.com

2. “Everything I need to look glowy and pretty in one compact.”

Nars Orgasm/Laguna Blush Bronzer Duo, $37, at sephora.com

3. “I alternate this pricey ‘dream team’ with cheaper drugstore stuff so I don’t blow through the Kerastase too quickly. The combo leaves my hair soft, silky, and smelling like clean laundry, which I love.”

Nutritive Masquintense, $58, at kerastase-usa.com



4. “I keep a bottle of this on my desk at work and every few hours my coworkers will catch me ‘mid-mist.’ It refreshes my skin and smells unbelievable.”

Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist, $21, at jurlique.com

5. “A dab of this cream makes my hair look “shampoo commercial” bouncy and shiny. And the best part is that you can get it in the drugstore for under $5.”

Sunsilk Hydra TLC 24/7, $3, at drugstore.com

6. Kerastase Bain Satin, $32, at kerastase-usa.com

7. “I’m obsessed with curling my lashes, so I keep one of these iconic curlers at home, one in my purse, and another one in my desk drawer. Did I mention one of them is the 24K Gold limited edition version? Like I said, I’m obsessed.”

Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler, $24, at sephora.com

8. “The ultimate shiny nude gloss. It smells like vanilla frosting and never feels sticky—;two things that guys appreciate.”

MAC Lipglass in C-Thru, $14, at maccosmetics.com

9. “I have a dozen fragrances in my bathroom but this is my favorite going-out scent. It has a weird-in-a-good-way mix of notes including chocolate, bitter orange, and peony. Plus, the bottle is 100% gorgeous.”

Missoni perfume, $80, at sephora.com

10. “I discovered this fresh-scented, lightweight moisturizer years ago when I borrowed it from a friend. And even though I didn’t have the faintest idea what coriander was (FYI: it’s the seed of a plant in the parsley family), I was totally hooked.”

Kiehl’s Deluxe Hand & Body Lotion in Coriander, $30, at bloomingdales.com



11. “Obviously Marie isn’t a beauty product, but I can’t live without her crazy-good color skills. She rescued me from my blonderexia four years ago and I’ve never looked back. I like to joke that she’s my ‘strand soul mate’ because she just gets it.”

Marie Robinson, colorist at Sally Hershberger Downtown, 212-206-8700 for more information.