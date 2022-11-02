Shoppers Say This $13 Brightening Mask Makes an ‘Immediate Difference’ & Brings ‘Baby Soft Skin’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes your skin needs more of a boost than your everyday routine can provide—that’s where fast-acting facial masks can be of service. Beyond the convenience of being able to apply them in your own home, many options surge your complexion with transformative ingredients that can make a real difference within one or two uses. Case in point: Andalou Naturals Brightening Mask is a very hot seller on Amazon since it takes your skin from dull to glowing in just a matter of minutes.

If I’m being honest, the brightening mask has been a popular find for nearly as long as I’ve been a Beauty Editor, and it’s not hard to see why. During any skin crisis I’ve experienced—especially lackluster skin from not sleeping well, stress, etc.—I’ve always reached for the affordable mask as a quick-fix. I’m in total agreement with many of the shopper reviews; the formula really does leave behind noticeable results in such a short period of use, which is great for those moments when you just aren’t feeling confident.

Andalou Naturals Brightening Mask

It’s formulated with a handful of ingredients that make the ‘immediate difference’ possible: fruit stem cells, vitamin C and glycolic alpha hydroxy acid all bring the rejuvenated glow. While some reviewers may advise caution for use on sensitive skin, the inclusion of manuka honey and organic pumpkin ensure the skin stays hydrated and irritation-free, meaning you’ll reap all the benefits with minimal to zero side effects. In fact, changes such as even tone, smoother texture and a softer feel to the skin are just a handful of the results you’re likely to witness.

RELATED: LEGO Is Having a Rare Sale on Its Advent Calendars—Get ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Harry Potter’ & Marvel Versions While They’re Still Cheap

If I had more hours in the day, I’d highlight all the rave reviews users have left behind—but just to a name a few, fans have commented on how it rivals pricier brightening treatments on the market since it leaves behind “baby soft skin,” while even one 51 year-old reviewer claims their skin “has not looked this good in years” after their fine lines “disappeared” and the mask left their face “velvety and luminous.”

Just take even more confirmation from this Amazon reviewer: “The mask itself does have a bit of sting to it but it’s more so in a cooling, icy heat type of way than a worrisome irritation. After washing the mask off my face felt an amazing, clean feeling, like after exfoliating (duh lol) and there was an immediate glow,” they wrote. “One thing I do love is what it’s done to the small patches of black underneath my eyes. It’s a nice addition to the weekly skin care regimen.”

Did I mention the Andalou Naturals best-seller is down to $13 on Amazon right now? Basically, you have no reason not to try it.