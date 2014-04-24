Beauty and the Real Girl: Your Best Brows Ever

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.



These days, ladies are practically throwing out their tweezers and canceling their waxing appointments in an effort to grow out thicker, natural, bold eyebrows. Blame it on Lily Collins and Lucy Hale, but embracing your natural brows is absolutely the thing to do these days. Kristen Bousquet, an intern in New York, has one of the best sets of brows we’ve ever stumbled upon, and we needed to know how she maintains such a lovely face framing look.

MORE: Eyebrows 101: Expert Tips for Growing, Filling In and Shaping Your Brows

“In an age when Cara Delevingne reigns, brows have become a seriously important facial feature,” Kristen says. “After testing just about every brow product at Sephora, I found the most amazing one ever: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz! It’s perfect for a natural but clean look that I am obsessed with it. I feel naked without it!”

Where to Buy: Anastasia Brow Wiz, $21, Anastasia.net