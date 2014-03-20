Instant Makeover: This Powder Will Make All Your Bold Brow Dreams Come True

Occasionally we come across a product that bestows an immediate glow, changing our look (for the better!) in an instant. Since we’d be remiss to keep them to ourselves, we highlight these genius finds in our Instant Makeover series.

Any self-respecting eyebrow grooming junkie knows that Anastasia Soare is the crown queen of the shaping game. It’s no surprise that her eponymous line, Anastasia Beverly Hills, reigns supreme as the go-to brand for brow fanatics, but with so many brow-specific products to choose from (pencils, gels, powders, pens, pomades, mousses, and more), it can be hard to suss out where exactly to begin. I’m making the case—and a strong one, at that—for the brand’s Brow Powder Duo ($23, sephora.com).

This two-shade powder compact has taken all the “whoops, I applied way too much and need to start over or risk looking like Burt Reynolds” fuss out of my morning makeup routine. I’m hesitant to call it a life-changer, because that’s a pretty hyperbolic statement, but it has changed a part of my life. I use a small, angled filler brush (Anastasia Beverly Hills sells a fancy one, but you can get cheap with it and use any angled liner brush) to fill any gaps in my brows with the lighter shade, then I use just a little bit of the darker one for some serious definition.

The best thing about this powder, in my opinion, is the color selection. It comes in eight shades, which is roughly six more than most brow products, so there really is an option for everyone. I have a hard time finding suitable brow colors—I have dark brown hair and black brows, but I’m super fair so using a true black looks insane on me and anything “brown” is too warm. The Granite compact, described as a cool dark brown, is perfect. It’s so perfect, and so natural-looking on my coloring, that I’ve been experimenting with straying slightly outside the lines for a completely new brow shape. It sounds crazy, and it kind of is, but I think Burt would be proud.

