Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Second Norvina Palette Is Already Here and the Colors Are Magical

Just three weeks ago, we were #blessed with Anastasia Beverly Hills first Norvina palette, the biggest ever for the brand. It looks like President Norvina (real name Claudia Soare) isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Because the first photos from Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 2 are already here and this palette is even bolder than the first—and that’s saying a lot. In fact, Norvina hinted to the unique shades on Twitter. “Also I just want to say the Norvina Palettes are color stories,” she wrote on Twitter. “I believe most people have a story that speaks to them and some just don’t. I don’t expect anyone to get everything, I’m just supplying options.” Or, there’s something for everyone.

Even as someone who doesn’t have Norvina-level eyeshadow skills, I’m super-stoked about this palette. I might not have crazy skills but I’m not afraid of color and I have Vol. 1 is in constant rotation. But if you’re not a fan of bright colors, don’t worry. “One last thing there’s a reason why this is Norvina collection,” she continued. “I will push some boundaries BUT this isn’t the standard ABH Palette. So with Norvina we push it don’t worry ABH isn’t changing, it isn’t going to become too wacky now. I always worry about freaking out customers.”

I have a feeling Norvina is worrying for nothing because these shades are gorgeous and fans seem really excited about the launch. We’re talking 25 brights, metallics and mattes in an oversized pan with a huge mirror.

Norvina has been posting swatches that show how pigmented the hues really are.

In addition to the palette, ABH is launching 10 loose glitters Norvina says were supposed to launch during festival season and are now just coming out with the palette. Things happen and I’m just glad they’re launching at all. Below, she down where to shop each $15 glitter.

And if you want to pick up Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 2, it’ll be out September 26 at Sephora and retail for $60.

