Anastasia Beverly Hills’ 3rd Norvina Palette Is Already Here and I’m Overwhelmed

I know what you’re thinking. Another Norvina palette? It’s true. Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 3 is coming just a week after the brand announced Vol. 2. ABH president Claudia “Norvina” Soare is the brains behind the three palettes, as well as the festival-ready glitters launching alongside them. Just like Volumes 1 and 2, this palette features 25 eyeshadows in an oversized pan. But the color story is totally new and Norvina thinks it’ll be the most popular one. “My gut feeling was most people will gravitate towards Vol. 3. Huge thank you to @Sephora for making my dreams come true,” she wrote on Twitter.

Vol. 3 features mostly warm tones and neutrals, along with some pops of neon. Norvina says this is the fall-ready palette, but the shades seem pretty great for year-round use. I can see people create firey red-orange looks with this, adding a pop of yellow for brightness or burgundy for some depth.

Norvina shared swatches to Twitter and fans do seem more into this palette than the others. Still, I’ve been using Vol. 1 for a few weeks now and it’s my new favorite. Norvina says it’s her “go-to” as well.

The theme for Vol. 1 is ice cream, Vol. 2 is futuristic and this new one is inspired by butterflies.

You’ll be able to shop Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 3 on September 26 just like Vol. 2. This third palette retails for $60 as well and is exclusive to Sephora.

