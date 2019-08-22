Behold, the Biggest Anastasia Beverly Hills Palette Ever

If you follow Anastasia Beverly Hills’ President Norvina (real name Claudia Soare) on Instagram, you know how hard she works pushing out products and helping create major campaigns for the brand. She is ABH founder Anastasia Soare’s daughter, so beauty is in her blood. Norvina’s latest project is the Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Volume 1—the biggest eyeshadow palette the company has ever created. This is technically the second Norvina palette, though. Back in 2018, the first Norvina palette launched with primarily purple hues (her favorite color). This newest one is totally different, with more shades and a lot more color.

“I listen & take notes. I just don’t always respond. So much amazing input last year from people reviewing the Norvina palette like @Rocioceja_. I wanted to BRING IT home and make you guys proud,” Norvina wrote on Twitter. There are 25 bold and bright shades in the palette with both matte and shimmer finishes. There are endless looks you can create, whether you favor neutrals with a pop of color or an entire rainbow eye. As always with ABH eyeshadow, they’re formulated without gluten, parabens or phthalates and are vegan and cruelty-free.

And because Norvina is always doing the most, she’s adding some lips to this launch. There’s going to be an online-exclusive coral-lipstick kit because she loves coral and it looks great on so many skin tones.

The campaign for the entire Norvina collection is rolling out each day. It looks like so much fun and I can’t wait to create colorful eyes.

When can you get your hands on it? The Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Volume 1 retails for $60 and the lip kit retails for $35. They launch on the ABH website August 26 and the palette goes to other retailers August 27.

