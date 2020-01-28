Anastasia Beverly Hills Is Releasing Another Mini Norvina Palette and It’s Adorable

Chances are, it’s pretty grey and cold where you are. Well, Norvina is here to inject a little cheeriness into your day and onto your face. The Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Mini Volume 3 palette launched today and it’s adorable. The limited-edition mini color collection features matte and metallic cherry shades chosen by Norvina (real name Claudia Soare), Anastasia Beverly Hills’ president. “I love this palette so much,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her bright blue-and-pink makeup look.

This is the third Anastasia Beverly Hills‘ mini palette under the Norvina line. These small versions are awesome for travel and a more affordable way to get the look you want. Who really uses all the shades in an eyeshadow palette anyway? Although you might wish you could choose the hues in the 9-pan palette yourself, you can probably trust Norvina to give you a good transition shade, a pop of color and some metallics for shine.

The cherry-inspired palette includes eyeshadow in A1 (a sheer white with iridescent pink reflect), A2 (a lilac glitter with multidimensional sparkle), A3 (a smoky blueberry with bright blue shimmer), B2 (a matte sky blue) and C2 (a matte jade green). For the pressed pigments, you’ll get B1 (a matte deep raspberry), B3 (a matte rose pink), C1 (a matte dark cherry) and C3 (a matte bright cherry). Those two duochrome hues would be amazing in the inner corners of the eyes.

You can grab the Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Mini Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 3 for $29 on Sephora’s website now and in stores January 31.

