This Unconventional Highlighter Palette from a Cult-Favorite Brand Is Basically Magic for Your Skin

In the past couple of years, I, along with everyone else who’s ever put on makeup, have become fixated on highlighters. Powder or cream, icy white or sun-kissed bronze, I take a “gotta catch ’em all” approach to highlighter that most people reserve for Pokémon. I can identify the nuances and appreciate the differences, much like a sommelier except for shiny skin. And I can also admit when one formula is practically indistinguishable from another and therefore superfluous to my collection, which happens frequently.

Less frequently, on the other hand, a highlighter comes out that’s unlike anything else I’ve tried and thus should be singled out and placed on a pedestal. Rare, yes, but not out of the question, especially not in a world where the Anastasia Beverly Hills Moonchild Glow Kit ($40; at Anastasia Beverly Hills) exists.

The newest addition to the brand’s Kardashian-endorsed, social media-approved lineup is, hand to god, a must-have for anyone not tied to the concept of a “natural-looking” highlight. Moonchild, as the name suggests, is not of this earth. It is weird. It is inspired by The Neverending Story and its Childlike Empress. It includes six shades, the lavender-blue Purple Horseshoe and green-flecked yellow-gold Lucky Clover among them. It is not for everyone, but it’s gorgeous.

And if you want to look like the mysterious and benevolent monarch of Fantasia, the Moon Child for whom this not-so-humble highlighter palette is named after, the choice is clear: Slap on some shimmery purple highlighter and climb atop your friend’s large, fluffy luckdragon. Or go to work, or take some selfies, or whatever.