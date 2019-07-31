Finally! An Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Liquid Foundation Is Coming

If you’re tired (like me) of seemingly every single foundation drop being a matte formula, I’ve got some good news. Anastasia Beverly Hills’ new Luminous Foundation is dewy and skin-like with a medium coverage. Finally! A liquid foundation from ABH and a natural-looking one at that? It’s like my birthday came early. The only other foundation the brand has released thus far is the Stick Foundation, which is a full-coverage matte formula. It’s great for those days you need a full face beat and especially stellar for those with oily skin. Luminous Foundation is different because it’s meant to look like your own skin—just better. And it’s made for all skin types.

There are 50 shades of Luminous Foundation, including five shade categories (fair, light, medium, tan and deep) and three undertones (cool, warm and neutral). The vegan, cruelty-free formula is lightweight but still covers unevenness and blotchiness. The brand also promises it’s water-resistant and long-lasting so you won’t have to reapply mid-day.

So far, fans are loving that the foundation has a pump, which can be easier to apply and often more hygienic than bottles that open to the air every time you use it.

In addition to Luminous Foundation, ABH is launching five Setting Powders in Light, Medium, Tan, Deep and Translucent. If you have oily or combination skin, these will really help the foundation stay put and keep from fading.

Now that you know all the details, when can you shop these Anastasia Beverly Hills launches? Luminous Foundation retails for $38 and Loose Setting Powder is $36. Both will be available August 4 on the Anastasia Beverly Hills website and in Ulta stores.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.