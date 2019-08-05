Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Collab With Jackie Aina Is a Match Made in Beauty Heaven

Jackie Aina doesn’t hold back. It’s one of the reasons she’s climbed the ranks to become one of the top beauty influencers of all time. Her honesty about diversity and inclusion in the community, as well as her serious makeup skills, have earned her more than three million YouTube subscribers. I have a feeling that’s going to continue to grow as Aina just announced her upcoming collaboration with Anastasia Beverly Hills. And it’s already iconic.

The 14-shade palette includes all-new shadows and pressed pigments with matte and metallic finishes. There are both warm and cool tones to create a variety of gorgeous eye looks. What there isn’t? An ashy shade in sight. Aina spoke about a few of those tones on her YouTube channel. Specifically, she’s been wanting a brow bone hue for medium-to-dark skin tones. “The problem that I usually have with most palettes is they always all throw in a shade like this but it’s too silvery, too light or both,” she says. “You can use this color in so many different ways.”

As you would expect from an Anastasia Beverly Hills palette, there’s a dual-ended eyeshadow brush and a nice big mirror. What’s new is this gorgeous croc-patterned packaging that’s all Aina. It’s almost like a clutch.

As for that incredible video and photoshoot she posted on Instagram? Aina filmed a commercial for the collab and paid homage to icons including Foxy Brown and Lil’ Kim.

You don’t have to wait forever to get your hands on a palette. It retails for $45 and is available August 6 on the Anastasia Beverly Hills website, followed by retailers like Sephora on August 15.

