Your Halloween Makeup Is Set With Anastasia Beverly Hills’ New Glitter

Every year I say I’m going to do something wild for Halloween and every year I do the same thing. I wear something sort of eclectic and just do really over-the-top makeup. What am I? Who knows but when else can you go out in the middle of the day with an entire face of glitter? Now there’s Anastasia Beverly Hills Halloween Loose Glitters to make it even more epic. The brand released a limited-edition five-shade collection just in time for us all to plan our looks. Plus, they’re safe for your face, body and hair so you can go pretty crazy.

These are all new shades from Anastasia Beverly Hills but the same loose glitter formula fans love. The lightweight fine particles aren’t rough and scratchy like other glitters on the market. And these are gluten-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free and vegan. You can’t beat that. Although they’re bolder shades in Halloween-ready packaging and with creepy names, there’s no reason why you can’t bring these into your makeup routine all year-round. Glitter is always a good idea.

Choose from Salem (a neon green with multidimensional sparkle), Ghastly (a bright lime-green yellow with multidimensional sparkle), Pumpkin (a true orange with a green-gold shift), Potion (a midnight blue-violet with large rainbow sparkle) and Phantom (a bright purple with red-fuchsia reflect).

To make sure the glitter stays on all night, you’ll want to use glitter glue, such as the brand’s Glitter Adhesive ($18 at Anastasia Beverly Hills).

There are only two weeks left until Halloween. Each spooky-themed loose glitter retails for $15 and is available now on the Anastasia Beverly Hills website.

