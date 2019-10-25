Anastasia Beverly Hills Just Got Into the Lashes Game

Back in April, the beauty world collectively lost its mind when Claudia Soare, a.k.a. Norvina, president of Anastasia Beverly Hills revealed on Twitter that the brand is currently working on a line of eyelashes. Well, that time has come and Anastasia Beverly Hills False Eyelashes are here. “I’m so excited for this launch. It’s going to be so rewarding to finally see a full Anastasia face down to the lashes on my feed,” Norvina wrote on Instagram. “I’m working on those bottom lashes for you guys they have to be just right so stay tuned.”

There are eight false lash sets to start and Norvina’s favorites are styles Gorgina and Domina, which she says she wears all the time. She worked hard to make sure each was curled properly and totally comfortable to wear, she explains on her IG Stories. They’re synthetic lashes, cruelty-free and vegan, with no mink to be found. She’s still working on both those bottom lashes and the perfect lash glue.

Anastasia Beverly Hills continues to bang out products, which can be a little overwhelming. But just because there’s a launch, doesn’t mean you have to have it. Maybe you love the Norvina Vol. 1 palette and feel you can skip the second or third. Or are dying over the Jackie Aina or Carli Bybel palettes. There’s something for everyone.

If you want to try out Anastasia Beverly Hills False Lashes, the price is pretty great on these. Each retails for $12 and will be available at Sephora on October 31. Two of the styles are exclusive to the ABH website.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.