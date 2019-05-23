Everyone’s Talking About Anastasia Beverly Hills’ New Eyeshadow Primer

There’s nothing worse than crafting a stunning eyeshadow look and having it fall all over your face an hour later. That’s why eyeshadow primer is so important. Even the best shadow from the best makeup brands work better when primed. A new one that everyone seems to be loving is the Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Primer, the second primer from the brand and one that’s getting a crazy amount of buzz.

I first heard of the Eye Primer from YouTuber Samantha Ravndahl, who is singing its praises on Twitter. Her good friend Claudia Soare, who goes by Norvina, is the President of Anastasia Beverly Hills and the daughter of CEO Anastasia. Novina sends Ravndahl products to try (lucky her!) and Ravndahl can’t stop talking about the primer.

“Not to put my friend @SsssamanthaaMUA in the hot seat lol, but I value her opinion always and sent the primer to her a month ago. You might wanna ask her lol. luv you Sam,” Norvina wrote on Twitter after fans were inquiring about the product.

Ravndahl replied: “U guys don’t understand. No other eye primer matters now. It’s one of my favourite launches from ABH as of late because it’s one of those necessary[sic] items that changes how all your other products work for the better.”

She continued with a really helpful description. “It’s so thin on the lid, it doesn’t result in thick/cakey looking eyeshadow application,” she said. “Easy to blend over without having to set, haven’t had any patchiness or shadows sticking to weird areas. It just does exactly what it should.”

The water-resistant and long-wearing eye primer isn’t even out yet and we’re already dying to try it. The brand promises it enhances the vibrancy and color payoff of your boldest eyeshadow palettes. ABH also promises it’ll reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles but we’ll have to report back on that.

The Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Primer launches June 6 and retails for $23 on the Anastasia Beverly Hills website.

