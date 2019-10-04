StyleCaster
The Anastasia Beverly Hills x Carli Bybel Packaging Is the Prettiest Ever

Elizabeth Denton
by
Photo: ABH.

For almost a decade, Carli Bybel has been making YouTube videos for her (now) more than six million subscribers. Fans love her makeup tutorials and fitness tips, as well as her surprisingly extensive fashion content. And now, Bybel’s followers can actually recreate some of her recent looks with this Anastasia Beverly Hills palette, a hands-on collaboration between the brand and the YouTuber. “I really wanted this palette to look super girly and pink,” Bybel says on YouTube about her inspiration behind both the packaging and the color story. “I wanted it to stand out from personally anything I’ve seen on the market.”

The finished product is a 14-shade eyeshadow palette with a 3D gem-looking exterior. Bybel worked closely with Anastasia Beverly Hills’ President Norvina (real name Claudia Soare) on the shades. Norvina, she explains, encouraged Bybel to keep the colors true to her personal preference. “I really wanted to use colors I’d use every day,” says Bybel. “Every picture you’ve seen of me for the last seven months, I’ve been using this palette.”

Some of her favorite shades include Jode (a slate grey named after her mother), OA (a dark grey with glitter named after her favorite TV show) and Moo (a shimmery gold named after her best friend).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 💋 BELLEZA PARA TOD@S 💗 BEAUTY (@bellezaxatodos) on

“You guys who have been following me for a long time know how big this moment is for me,” Bybel says. “Anastasia Beverly Hills has always been one of my top, top favorite brands…It’s a complete dream come true.”

Shop the Anastasia Beverly Hills x Carli Bybel palette for $45 on the Anastasia Beverly Hills website on October 7 and in stores October 10.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

