ABH’s Brow Freeze Is Finally Back In Stock & I’m Seeing If It Lives Up To The Hype

When it launched earlier this year, Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Brow Freeze sold out so fast, even I as a beauty editor couldn’t get my hands on one. The brand had to find an extra to send me to test since it quite literally wouldn’t stay in stock. Of course, that just made me want to try it even more. As a huge fan of the soap brow trend, I was fascinated with the idea that one little clear gel could give me the fluffy brows of my dreams. Let’s see if it lives up to the hype.

Brands including Patrick Ta Beauty, Jason Wu Beauty and the original West Barn Co Soap Brows, all have products that promise that fluffy, pushed-up “boy brow” look. And they work. But they all have their downsides. They’re all a wax formula that needs an activator (such as setting spray) to work. While that’s NBD, it makes the application a little more complicated. Some also stay “up” longer than others.

That’s why ABH’s Brow Freeze Styling Wax is so popular. It doesn’t need an activator and instead quite literally “freezes” your brow hairs up during application.

Here’s how it works and how I tested it out the first time. Grab a flat brush, either the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brush 20 Dual-Ended Flat Detail Brush ($18 at Ulta) or another one you already have at home. Either way, this brush is key. Simply dip it into the wax and push your brows up. Once the hairs are standing up and look a little funny, fill in any sparse areas with your fave eyebrow pen or pencil. Then, take the spoolie end and gently brush down and areas that feel a little too intense. Don’t brush through them too much or you’ll break up the gel and the style won’t last as long. (I made that mistake the first time.)

All in all, is Brow Freeze amazing? Yes. Is it easy and works really well? Also yes. I love that it’s truly clear so it doesn’t leave white in my brows. But the soap brow trend is really all about what works well for you and your brows. Because of quarantine, I haven’t been getting my brows waxed and I feel messy so this is a nice way for me to look more put together.

Although I haven’t tried it myself, I’m hearing you can also use Got2b Ultra Glued Invincible Styling Hair Gel ($4.97 at Amazon) for a similar application, as well as edge control such as Cantu Extra Hold Edge Stay Gel ($3.97 at Amazon). There are a ton of options to find what works for you. If you want to try ABH Brow Freeze, I’d grab it quickly before it’s gone again.