Anastasia Beverly Hills’ BOGO Lipstick Sale is Too Good to Pass Up

We all love a good sale. But when it applies to a product or service we hold dear to our hearts, we literally have to drop everything and stock up like there’s a zombie apocalypse. With that being said, if lipstick is your jam and you’re looking to wipe out your current collection for a new one, Anastasia Beverly Hills’ BOGO lipstick sale is a moment that you do not want to miss.

Available today–as in right now–the brand is hosting a buy one, get one free sale on all their lip products online. To make the deal even better, consumers can mix and match between lip gloss, liquid lipstick and matte lipstick formulas, making the options endless and your wallet a little lighter. In short: this means you can get your favorite lip color for as low as $8, which is unheard of in the ABH universe.

And once you’ve added as many lippies as possible to your cart, the cosmetic brand is offering free shipping on orders of $25 or more and an upgraded 2-day shipping offer for just $6. Shopping online doesn’t get better than that.

While the sale doesn’t apply to their lip gift sets, we are sure your beauty bestie won’t mind waiting a few extra days past the holiday to receive this gift. The brand hasn’t announced how long the sale will run so we suggest you start shopping now. We can almost guarantee top-selling shades will sell out in the blink of an eye.

Not sure which colors to choose? Here are some of our favorite shades in this long wear, pigment-rich formulas.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Madison

This vibrant magenta liquid lipstick is full of pigment. Wear it alone or add a gloss for a touch of sheen.

$20 at Anastasia Beverly Hills

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Insomniac

If you’ve been itching to try a new lip color, be daring with this metallic-like teal lippie. Even though you may not swipe this on your pout every day, it’s an adventurous hue to add to your collection.

$20 at Anastasia Beverly Hills

Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick in Smoke

Queen Bey rocked gray lipstick this fall and to no surprise, it’s still a hit. We love this slate option because it looks great on all skin tones.

$18 at Anastasia Beverly Hills

Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick in Rogue

This brick red lipstick is totally unique. It’s a great go-to red in the cold weather season.

$18 at Anastasia Beverly Hills

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss In Luna

Add some glitz to any color you please with this gold sparkle gloss.

$16 at Anastasia Beverly Hills

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in Barbie Pink

Stocking up on summer brights is a must with this steal. This pink gloss takes hot pink to a new level.

$16 at Anastasia Beverly Hills