ABH’s Early Black Friday Sale Means Half-Off This Iconic Foundation

There are almost too many beauty sales to keep track of this holiday season. But Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Black Friday sale has some of the biggest discounts we’ve seen this year. Sure, there are pretty and shimmery holiday gifts and kits but there are also crazy-amazing deals on everyday makeup you’ll wear all-year-round—way past the holiday season.

Here’s the rundown. Starting November 22 (yes, early!), new products are rolling out, including the Sultry Eyeshadow Palette Vault. You can also mix and match an empty vault to get your own unique value set. Then, starting November 23, you’ll get a whopping 50 percent off contour, glow and lip products, as well as eyeshadow singles and everyone’s fave stick foundation.

Looking for brow products? They’re 30 percent off along with eyeshadow palettes, blush and bronzer. Whoa. Finally, on November 24, the Mini Norvina Vault launches. The Black Friday sale ends November 29. Shop some of our faves, below. And don’t forget to shop the brand’s deals at Ulta and Sephora.

Contour Cream Kit

Get three highlighter shades and three contour shades.

Liquid Lipstick

All lip products are half off!

Sultry Eyeshadow Palette Vault

This brand-new vault is the perfect gift for any eyeshadow lover. It includes the Sultry Eyeshadow Palette and liquid liner, eye primer and mascara.

Stick Foundation

Fans love the way this full-pigment cream foundation stick delivers buildable coverage without the cake.