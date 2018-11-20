Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Black Friday 2018 Deals Include a Super-Sized Palette Vault

Few beauty events are a match for Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Black Friday 2018 deals. One thing’s for sure: it’s going to be a money-saving highlight during what is sure to be another frantic, patience-required holiday.

This year, the top-rated brand–renowned for its cult-favorite Brow Wiz and wide-ranging palettes–promises to be more generous than ever with vault collections and sets marked down enough to save you over 60 percent the original prices. We know what you’re thinking: how exactly are they pulling off such big markdowns?

For starters, ABH is creating a one-of-a-kind set, aptly titled “The Haul of Fame Collection.” It’s populated by some of the brand’s bestselling palettes: the Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette, Soft Glam Eye Shadow Palette, Subculture Eye Shadow Palette and Prism Eye Shadow Palette.

Normally, each palette would retail for $42, totaling up your cart to $168…woah. Thankfully, this bundle is only $90, which means you’re saving almost $80. It should go without saying that this is a exceptional discount for such a large offering.

It does not end there, either. Another bright side to this deal is that it doesn’t begin and end with eyeshadow palettes. You can also grow your lip collection by purchasing one or both of Anastasia Beverly Hills’ liquid lipstick sets, both of which contain 10 shades.

While each lipstick normally retails for $20, these sets will be available for $60 each. They also vary in that one is a Light-Medium Shade Collection and the other is a Medium-Dark Shade Collection. At this point, it feels like ABH is just throwing makeup at us…and we’re not complaining.

When can you take advantage of this deal? Get your credit cards ready for November 22 at 9pm EST because this is a while supplies last situation. Keep in mind, Ulta is also having a sale for ABH products in case end up missing this one. And if you’re especially excited to grab any of these sets, be sure to sign up for early access so you can shop before the official kickoff time.

Be sure to plan accordingly so you don’t miss out.