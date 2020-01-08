Anastasia Beverly Hills Is Taking Us Back to 2014 With a New Amrezy Palette

Back before Anastasia Beverly Hills was known for color, the brand was all about brows. Of course, it still is but it’s much more well-rounded now. Launches like the Anastasia Beverly Hills x Amrezy palette helps with that. Back in 2014, the company teamed up with beauty influencer Amra Olević Reyes, known as Amrezy, on a collection that really helped change the game. It was the first collab for ABH and way before these influencer collabs were commonplace.

“Our first collaboration was in 2014 with a palette & the beloved highlighter from two years ago,” wrote Anastasia Beverly Hills’ President Norvina (real name Claudia Soare) on Instagram. “The success of that palette was incredible for us for a few reasons, the biggest one was becoming known as more than the Originators of Brows by @anastasiasoare but for color also.” The two became close friends and went on to launch another collection. This new palette is their third together.

Norvina calls this palette “super girly” and for Amrezy, she wanted something that could work for everyone. “I wanted to make a palette that had every shade you would need for any mood, any occasion,” she said in a statement. “It comes with your everyday neutrals, your pinks for when you’re feeling flirty, and your smoky shades to kick things up a notch. This one palette is my new go-to for creating any look I can dream up.”

There are 16 shades of mattes, metallics and glitters—actually, the brand’s most intensely pigmented glitter finish yet.

When can you grab it? Super soon and only through July. Mark your iCal for January 14 and grab it on the Anastasia Beverly Hills website and all other retail partners.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.