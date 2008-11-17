I recently experienced such an unexpected hair makeover, that I must share it with you. Even though I have had my hair both cut and colored within the last few weeks, I’ve been feeling pretty blah about my hairstyle. It wasn’t shiny or bouncy, and no matter how I styled it, it just seemed to fall flat and get frizzy after a few hours. So when I was invited to the Philip Kingsley Institute for a customized scalp and hair treatment that promised to bring life back to my lifeless hair, I immediately signed up.

Dr. Kingsley is a trichologist–sort of like a dermatolgoist for your scalp and hair–and believes that beautiful healthy hair first starts with a healthy scalp. Makes total sense, but in reality–who really thinks about their scalp? It’s a not even a blip on my own personal beauty radar. I was skeptical, but desperate and open-minded.

The environment of the Institute is more like a doctor’s clinic than a relaxing spa room, so I knew immediately this wasn’t a fluffy treatment. After a thorough scalp diagnosis, they whipped up a customized hair mask for my dry, color-processed hair. The mask, which had scalp-stimulating peppermint and natural oils, was so thick I looked like I was wearing a shiny white helmet. It felt surprisingly comforting and invigorating. I waited patiently under the heater for about 20 minutes, then got rinsed off. The next step was a refreshing toner that. similar to a facial toner, removes residue and makes your hair feel squeaky clean. The whole process took about 45 minutes.

I didn’t really have my “Now That’s A Makeover!” moment until the next day. I swear, not only did my hair feel softer and look less frizzy, but the color was brighter, the texture was thicker, and my four-week-old cut even looked better. My hair was so well conditioned that it reflected an enormous amount of light and you could clearly see all the angles and layers of my cut. Three friends even asked me if I just cut and colored my hair. It’s been a few weeks now, and I’m still loving the results, especially since I’m religiously using the new Elasticizer Extreme at home to maintain the results.

The lesson I learned: When your hair looks dull and tired, get to the root of the problem by treating your scalp to a facial!

Rachel