An Olympic Snowboarder’s Top Beauty Necessities for the Cold

Now that it’s December (I know, when did that happen?) and the weather has suddenly dropped in temperature, protecting our skin against the cold is at the top of our to-do lists. When looking for advice for what products to turn to when the wind starts whipping at our faces and the snow starts coming down, there is no one better to ask than an Olympic snowboarder. They spend their lives training and competing in frigid temperatures and cold environments.

So, we asked Torah Bright, a gold medal Olympian to tell us what her go-to products are — and although she has a bit of break right now while she’s hanging out in NYC helping Roxy and Clothes4Souls with their winter clothing drive, she’ll be back on the slopes in no time. Read up on her beauty product picks below, and then check out the link above to help out and donate some clothing!

Kiehl’s Rosa Arctica





This is a super rich and thick moisturizer that does amazing things for my skin during the winter months! I use it all over my face as well as an eye cream! When my skin does need some TLC from just being in harsh condition all day every day, slathering on a double dose of Rosa Arctica does the job. The trick is to warm it up in your fingers before putting it on makes this thick lotion a lot easier to rub in. My husband and I both use this! (Kiehl’s Rosa Artica, $60, kiehls.com)

Kiehl’s Cross-Terrain UV Face Protector SPF 50





This is always in my backpack or pocket – it’s a must to have on the slopes for me! If conditions are not too harsh I use this on my lips and the underside of my nose to avoid the damaging effects of the sun. When the wind is up and I’m in the middle of a snow storm I apply this all over the exposed areas of my face, as it protects from me from wind burn as well as the sun! (Kiehls Cross Terrain UV Face Protector SPF 50, $25.50, kiehls.com)

Phytocare Paw Paw Ointment with Calendula





I use this lip ointment every day to keep them conditioned as they do tend to dry out easily from being on the mountain all day – especially if I am not able to consume enough water! This has no SPF in it so it great for all day use even when I’m not in the sun! It always leaves my lips very soft and not the least bit chapped. (Phytocare Paw Paw Ointment with Calendula, $7, naturalhealthorganics.com)

REN Glycolactic Radiance Renewal Mask





This is my go to mask whenever I want to pamper myself! After each use my skin is softer and more radiant! It’s really helps with totally obliterating dead, dull skin cells so that my complexion is refreshed and renewed quite a lovely change and a great way to give my skin a break from its daily routine of battling the elements day after day. (REN Glycolactic Radiance Renewal Mask, $55, renskincare.com)

Clinique SunSPF 30 Face Cream





I have tube of this that I apply all over my face before heading out on the mountain and I continually reapply all day! It’s such a great product in that it is super gentle and doesn’t irritate my skin at all. It’s also really light and not greasy at all! (Clinique Sun SPF 30 Face Cream, $18, sephora.com)