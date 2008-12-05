An Oldie but a Goodie

I recently received a lingerie set from one of my favorite lines Chantelle as a gift. While opening the package I was giddy with excitement, but reality quickly set in. The problem is that, at least on me, wintry pale skin is not exactly “sexy.” So before parading around in my new present I went for a stroll down the self-tanner isle at CVS. All of the self-tanners seemed daunting, and all too… well, fake. Then I spotted Jergens Natural Glow tanning lotion. How could I have forgotten about my dear old friend?

New and improved Jergens Natural Glow Express Body Moisturizer and I have now become inseparable. Now, instead of having to wait for a slow build-up of color, you’ll take on a noticeable glow within a couple of hours. So in the morning after I shower, I apply all over, get dressed as usual, and then before that night’s dinner or party I put vanilla lotion on my arms and neck for some fragrance. Easy Peasy. Now my skin has a nice, natural glow and I can lounge around in my new underwear a la Al Bundy without a care in the world.