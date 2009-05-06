An Eyelid Pick-Me-Up

Now that the weather is FINALLY getting warmer, (maybe, as it seems to be quite the tease these days), your makeup can start to get a little brighter and playful as well.

When playing with color, most people tend to experiment with a few before finding the right fit- which makes The Balm’s stubby Pick-Up Liners the perfect solution. With catchy names, like Lover Boy, Sugar Daddy, and Ladies Man, these portable little liners can fit into the smallest of clutches- making them very handy for middle of the night touch-ups.

The liners can be purchased at www.thebalm.com, and are $19 for a set of three.