An Arrangement of Aromas Arrive for Autumn

First up is Mega cool. Literally. Viktor and Rolf are launching a scent entitled ‘Eau Mega’ with Racquel Zimmerman as the face of the campaign. Towering over the New York skyline, using ‘Eau Mega’ as her secret weapon, Zimmerman showers the city with the scent, said to have aquatic and green notes.

John Varvatos is rolling out a new kind of note. Rock Volume One, is the first in a series of three fragrances. Already available in John Varvatos retail stores, and Bloomingdales the scent will be available in Nordstrom stores starting September 1. Varvatos told WWD, “Like a great song, the right scent can also trigger a secret memory, Rock Volume One plays on the emotions and, like a classic melody, it only gets better with time.”

A Scent By Issey Miyake, his newest in 17 years, launches Aug 1st, 2009. Nathalie Helloin-Kamel, president of Parfums Issey Miyake, told WWD that “Miyake wanted people to have the sensation of being on a plain in Mongolia, for instance, where there is nature — the green ground, blue sky and a very fresh breeze.” The simplistic design of the bottle, is a clear indicator that this fresh scent is sure to be a refreshing find for women this fall. Also to launch with the fragrance will be a shower gel, body moisturizer, and a spray deodorant.

“My Glow” by Jennifer Lopez is also set to launch in the fall. This fragrance was inspired by her 17 month old fraternal twins, Max and Emme. The perfume is geared towards mothers, and those expecting (maybe this is what Vogue should have suggested Jourdan Dunn flaunt for fall). Lopez tells WWD, “It’s a bond unlike any other — something that you can really only understand when you have little ones of your own. It’s extremely intimate, the most fulfilling relationship there is. My fragrance captures the tender, nurturing nature of this relationship; the overwhelming love and joy you feel.”