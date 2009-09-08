An alternative way to wake up in the morning

By no means am I a morning person. It takes two alarms and three cups of coffee (and sometimes a call from my mother for the really early wake up calls) to get me going in the morning. In fact I was drinking so much coffee in an effort to wake my sleepy self up that I started to get raging headaches and at one point began to oscillate in place.

“There has to be a better way…” I thought to myself.

Naturally going to bed earlier would probably help my situation but due to my fast paced and frenetic life, those extra 5 minutes of sleep are precious and non-negotiable.

Not willing to walk around with an IV of caffeine jabbed into my arm I decided to try Mentha Body Vitamin Body Wash from C.O. Bigelow. A friend of mine was raving about it. She was saying that she uses it after her workouts.

“Well,” I snarfed, “I don’t do that. But maybe it will help me wake up in the morning…”

During one of my many trips to the Cape Cod Mall I stopped by the Bath & Body Works to pick up a tube of the Mentha Wash. I also grabbed a bar of the exfoliating soap because I am a sucker for anything that claims to slough off my dry skin.

A few mornings later, after making out with a bottle of Malbec by myself, I grudgingly peeled myself out of bed and headed blindly into the shower. I turned the water on and stood while the hot water squirted out. I leaned my forehead against the wall; my brain felt like it was filled with styrafoam packing peanuts.

After massaging my Moroccan Oil Shampoo through my hair I decided to give the Mentha Body Wash a try. I grabbed the green tube and squirted some of the gel onto my pink shower pouf.

I immediately noticed a cooling sensation take over my body. The water coming out of my shower head was probably in the 70’s but it felt like there was a minty Arctic chill in the air.

I put the pouf up to my nose and inhaled the scent; I’m sure I looked like one of those cheesy Irish Spring commercials where the person’s eye balls bug out of their head but that is really how I reacted. I couldn’t believe how invigorating this product was. I had basically been a corpse before I got in the shower and now I was acting like the women in the Herbal Essence commercials. (Yes! Yes! Yeeeeeeeees!!)

I could totally see what my friend meant about this being a great product to rinse with after a gym workout. And if I ever join a gym again I will be sure to use it. But for now the C.O. Bigelow Mentha Body Vitamin Body Wash is my new caffeine!