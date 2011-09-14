A Birthday Treat For Amy Winehouse Fans

Photo: © Getty Images

Today Columbia Records is releasing Amy Winehouse’s final recording and video in honor of what would be the singer’s 28th birthday.

The song and video, “Body and Soul,” is a duet with the legendary Tony Bennett. It will premiere on her website, amywinehouse.com, and at Vevo.com.

The soulful five-time Grammy winner passed away tragically this past July due to unknown reasons. Her father announced after her death that no illegal drugs were found in her system according to the toxicology reports. In a recent interview with Anderson Cooper her father stated that he believed her death was a result of a detox seizure.

Although Winehouse battled an addiction with drugs and alcohol she was reported to have been off drugs since 2008. Her family is working to set up a foundation in their daughter’s name to help other young people battling with health problems, including addiction.



