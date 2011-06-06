Amy Nadine Talks Lauren Conrad & The Beauty Department

Celebrity makeup artist Amy Nadine is known for working with some of the most notable young stars in the industry, from Kate Bosworth to Lauren Conrad. Her close bond with Lauren has gotten her involved in the young entrepreneur’s beauty website, The Beauty Department.



Nadine below talks about her involvement with the site, working with Lauren and a few of her best kept makeup tips.

You recently launched a beauty site with Lauren Conrad, The Beauty Department. Can you tell us a bit about the inspiration behind the site and what youll be contributing to it?

Lauren had the idea of connecting her fans to tips and tricks that one learns by having a glam squad so when she asked me to head up the make-up division of it, I was honored! I loved the idea of teaching the models (and Lauren when shes the model) how to create a certain look then having them do it on themselves in the videos and step-by-step tutorials, instead of the normal tutorials out there of pros demonstrating on a model and the viewer thinking well of course its easy for them because he/shes a professional!

Have you always been interested in getting into the editorial world, or did Lauren inspire you to get involved?

I actually had my own blog for two yearsthat broke down red carpet looks and magazine covers of my own work but I wanted to be a part of The Beauty Department because it focuses on a broader spectrum and not about me.

What can we look forward to in the coming months from the site?

We just did another shoot last week where we did step-by-step tutorials on subject matter only from emails weve gotten from readers in our first month. The best part of TBD so far is definitely the community we are building on a very personal basis. I cant give away too much but I can tell you that one of them is of Lauren as a bride since its wedding season!

Working with young celebs such as Lauren, Rachel Bilson and Kate Bosworth you often have the opportunity to play with different looks. How do you choose the look for each event?

Its always all about the fashion. I normally email a couple of days before the event to see if she knows what shell be wearing and ask for a picture if possible. Then Ill get my inspiration from the dresss color, style or even texture. But thats always just a stepping off point, the final look is always a collaboration with my client, the hair stylist and the stylist from a mini creative session that organically happens that day. I love the synergy between creative people where one of us has a great idea and someone else elevates it to an even better level.

The girls mentioned above also dont shy away from a bright lip. What are your tricks for making bright color last all night?

Coincidentally, I did a step-by-step tutorial on how to perfect a red lip on TBDthat you can easily substitute with a hot pink, vamp or a coral! The best way to make it last all night is to apply the color, POWDER it with an Eyeshadow brush and loose powder, then re-apply.

Amy Nadine is known for creating flawless skin and has been responsible for polishing and enhancing the beautiful faces of some of Hollywoods biggest and brightest talent. Shes lent her skillful hands and trained eye to the faces of Lauren Conrad, Kate Bosworth, Rachel Bilson, Krysten Ritter, Whitney Port, George Clooney, Hugh Jackman, Patrick Dempsey, Geoffrey Rush, Viggo Mortensen, Eric Bana, and Zac Efron. Besides the world of celebrity clients, Nadine work has appeared on the covers and editorial pages of Harpers Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, InStyle, Glamour, and Teen Vogue.