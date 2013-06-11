Get The Look: Amy Adams’ Modern Retro Makeup

All eyes were on Amy Adams at last night’s world premiere of her new film, Man of Steel. The actress, who plays Lois Lane, stole the show with her fresh off the runway Nina Ricci gown and glamorous look. Her soft, side-swept waves and her bold red lip gave off a retro vibe, but celebrity makeup artist Stephen Sollitto gave it a modern twist. Here’s how he created the look.

Face

After prepping Amy’s face with moisturizer and her lips with lip balm, Sollitto applied Votre Vu’s Love Me Deux in Champagne ($30.10, votrevu.com) over the face. He then contoured along her hairline, temples, tip of nose, and under the cheekbones with Beauté en Bronze in Monaco ($23.80). For a wash of color on the cheeks, he added the Vu-On Rouge in Bouqet Rose ($20.30) onto her cheekbones in a tapping motion until it was blended. He explained, “By tapping on the product, you can deposit the color instead of rubbing it off with a swiping motion.”

Eyes

With the Votre Vu Palette Play Eyeshadow Quad in Copper (available in September), Sollitto swept a copper shade all over the eyelid and along Adams’ lower lash line. He then applied Le Joli Crayon in Aubergine ($16.10) along the outer third of her upper lash line and along the entire lower lash line. Sollitto explained, “Instead of lining the bottom waterline, I line just the lashes so that it keeps the eyes looking wide and lively.” He then layered on the Eiffel Power Mascara ($16.80) for voluminous lashes.

Lips

For a beautiful bright red on her lips, he applied Votre Vu’s French Kiss in Annette (available in September). “The lips were the finishing touch!” Solitto said.

