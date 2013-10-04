StyleCaster
News: Amy Adams and Jennifer Lawrence Get ’70s Makeovers; Miley Cyrus Bares All in NSFW Photos

Wendy Rodewald
Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Adams in American Hustle

Oh, wow. See Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams and Christian Bale get ’70s makeovers in the just-released posters for American Hustle. [E! Online]

These new NSFW Miley Cyrus photos reveal more than we ever wanted to know about the singer’s bikini wax. (Click at your own risk!) [StyleCaster]

Penelope Cruz looked slim and stunning yesterday in her first red carpet outing since the birth of her baby. [Us Weekly]

Say what? Missoni is selling a $95 scrunchie on Net-a-Porter. We won’t even guess how much that is in 1992 dollars. [Daily Mail]

Gorgeous! We love this wedding beauty inspiration for fall. [Beauty High]

