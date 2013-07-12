Instant Makeover: This CC Cream Is Made for Summer

With their moisturizing ingredients, lots of BB and CC creams can turn greasy in summer heat and humidity–especially on oily skin. Amorepacific’s Color Control Cushion Compact Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ ($60, sephora.com) not only has a lightweight liquid formula, but its unique delivery system lets you apply just enough coverage in even, smooth layers.

Instead of housing its tint in a tube, this CC has a spongy surface soaked in product, which applies easily with the included non-absorbent puff. I love the way the buildable, antioxidant green tea enhanced formula smooths over pores and fine lines, and since it’s so light, it stays semi-matte for hours and doesn’t turn into a muddy mess like a foundation would. Plus, it feels cool when I put it on–even in my steamy Brooklyn apartment bathroom.