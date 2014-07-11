How It Works: Amore Pacific Future Response Age Defense Dual Eye Creme

You know how you see the “bestsellers” and “most popular” products in beauty stores, so you of course scoop them up, but then you realize you have no idea how to work them? In “How It Works,” we’re going to explain to you exactly how to get the best use out of your products, whether they are cult classics or hot off the conveyer belt must-haves. We’ll teach you the basics, as well as a few industry expert tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of everything you buy.

In the same way that we wear structured or stylish clothes during the day and comfortable, breathable clothes at night, our skin needs some different treatment depending on the time of day, too. You likely use the same cleanser morning and night, but do you switch up your moisturizer from a gel to a cream? What about your eye treatment? Thanks to Amore Pacific’s Future Response Age Defense Dual Eye Creme, everything you need for the day is in one convenient place.

MORE: Why You Need to Start Using Anti-Aging Products in Your Twenties

Product Perks:

Formulated with similar ingredients but distinctly different purposes, the day and night creams give you exactly what you need based on the time of day.

The day cream works to protect eyes from UV rays, preventing photo and heat aging with the help of SPF 25.

The night cream works to reduce crow’s feet, support natural collagen production, and increase cell turnover during the night.

How It Works:

For the daytime cream (with the sun on the lid), apply liberally around the eye area 15 minutes before sun exposure in the morning, using the spatula to take cream out of the jar to avoid getting bacteria from your fingers in the cream. At night, use the spatula to take out the night cream and apply all around the eye area, patting gently with your ring finger for even distribution.

Where to Buy: Amore Pacific Future Response Age Defense Dual Eye Creme, $150, Sephora.com