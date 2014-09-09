The One Thing: Amika’s Mighty Mini Styler

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, even if it means skipping Starbucks for a couple of days.

Even if you try to get your hair perfectly done with a flat or curling iron, when you’re rushing around from place to place all day long, there are tiny details that just need to be fixed. Bangs and other face-framing pieces of hair can get windblown or ruined by frizz pretty quickly, but considering how ridiculous it would be to carry around a heat styling tool in your purse, you’ll all but doomed to deal with pieces out of place all day long. Enter the Amika Mighty Mini Styler, a miniature flat iron that can fit in your clutch.

MORE: 8 Mistakes You’ve Been Making With Your Flat Iron

What Makes It Different:

With a tiny size but a powerful cord, the Amika styler is perfect for fixing the kinks, frizz, and details of your hair on-the-go.

Ceramic plates mean minimal heat damage to the delicate pieces of hair.

It may be tiny, but this little styler heats up to 400 degrees (should you need to it that hot) for serious staying power.

Why It’s The One Thing:

We’d be lost without our heat styling tools, so when we’re out during the day and get caught in a bad hair day disaster, the little Amika styler saves us every time — and fast.

Where to Buy: Amika Mighty Mini Very Cherry Styler, $29, Sephora.com